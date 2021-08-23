Update on Caldor Fire & Increased Particulate Matter in D.C.

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke above central California.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows an increased concentration of AODs in the same region.

The AirNow Map image above shows an increased concentration of Particulate Matter. At its maximum concentration, the air quality index reaches Hazardous levels (Maroon, 301-500).

The NRL/Monterey Aerosol image above shows an increased concentration of surface smoke. At its maximum concentration, the maximum concentration reaches above 512 ug/m3 (Dark Purple). INCIWEB reports that in this region is the Caldor Fire which has burned over 117 thousand acres and is only 9 percent contained.

The AirNow Map image above shows a heavy concentration of particulate matter above D.C. Above D.C. the particulate matter concentration reaches a moderate concentration (51-100, Yellow).

The NASA Luft data from the Atmospheric Lidar Group shows a layer of Particulate matter suspended around 2000 meters above the ground between 6:00 to 15:00 UTC.