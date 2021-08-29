The NOAA Aerosol Watch image above shows a satellite image of Hurricane Ida from space. Hurricane Ida has resulted in flooding in the south as it landed in Lousiana as a Category 4 hurricane. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that the hurricane had winds over 150 mph.

Weather.gov reports that the hurricane has flooded many areas due to more than 10 inches of rain being released in certain areas. Many coastal areas have flooded due to so much rain being released in one area.

A HIGH risk is in effect in our Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sb4jjg pic.twitter.com/jj8KAE1NWR — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 31, 2021

NOAA Weather Prediction Center has sent a warning that Hurricane Ida may result in flash floods in the Baltimore region due to an increased concentration of rain. Much of the state of Maryland is under tornado warnings due to increased wind speeds in the region.