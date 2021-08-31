Fires in Oregon

The NOAA Hazard Mapping System Fire and Smoke Product image above shows a heavy concentration of smoke from Oregon.

The NOAA Aerosol Watch supports this claim as there is an increased concentration of AODs in the state of Oregon.

The AirNow Map image above shows a heavy concentration of Particulate Matter in the state of Oregon. At its maximum concentration, the Air Quality Index reaches an Unhealthy level (151-200, Red).

Weather.gov gives a warning of the air quality in this region due to smoke from fires in the region. INCIWEB reports that in that region is the Devil’s Knob Complex Fire, which has burned over 38 thousand acres and is only 28 percent contained, the Rough Patch Fire, which has burned over 35 thousand acres and is only 17 percent contained, and the Jack Fire which has burned over 23 thousand acres and is only 53 percent contained.